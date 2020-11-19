Wriddhiman Saha Back in Training, On Road to Recovery for Tests

India's Test wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday resumed training with the Indian cricket team at the nets in Australia.

Although there was no word on his fitness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of the 36-year-old cricketer playing shots off balls hurled at him by the team support staff using the side-arm.

"Look who is batting in the nets today. Hello @Wriddhipops! Flexed biceps #TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted with the video.

Saha had injured both his hamstrings during his team SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL game against Mumbai Indians on November 3.