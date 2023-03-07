WPL 2023: UP Warriorz & Grace Harris Eye 2nd Consecutive Win Ahead of DC Clash

While Grace, who scored an unbeaten 59 off 26 deliveries and hit seven boundaries and three sixes, put the long handle to good use, lighting up the Sunday evening when taking on Kim Garth and the Gujarat Giants' bowling attack.

"Kim was bowling quite dangerously, yes, but we were in a zone and completely focused. Our mind was set on playing the deliveries on merit, and we created our opportunities to score and put pressure on the bowling team."

"And eventually it all worked out in our favour, the shots were timed well and we found the gaps as well. And we are glad we could register such an emphatic win. It was nice to start the season with a Player of the Match award," she added.