WPL 2023: Pyrotechnics From Sophie Devine Help RCB Remain in Hunt for Top 4

Devine and Mandhana, who raised 125 runs for the first wicket, struck 13 runs off the did not indicate that was a good start, it gave no indication of what was to come in the next over.

Devine struck her first boundary, a six off Gardner, blasting a slog sweep off one knee and followed it up with a four off the next two balls before bringing out the slog sweep again for another six. A four off the final ball of the second over meant, 24 runs came off that Gardner over, leaving the Gujarat Giants team shell-shocked.

Devine repeated the act in the ninth over, blasting 25 runs off Tanuja Kanwar as she raced to her half-century. She survived a couple of chances and got the benefit of the DRS too as she functioned in top gear. She was unlucky to miss her century but left RCB well on course to victory.

Ellyse Perry (19 not out) and Heather Knight (22 not out) propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win and kept them in the race for a place in the playoffs.