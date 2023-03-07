WPL 2023: DC Make It 2 Wins in 2 With a 42-Run Triumph Over UP Warriorz

Following a 40-run stand, Deepti’s resilience concluded in the 11th over, and by then, the scales had all but tipped in Delhi’s favour.

Devika Vaidya did provide a helping hand to McGrath with a 21-ball 23, but it was never going to be sufficient in a steep climb of 212 runs. The Aussie all-rounder deserves credit for scoring 90 runs off 50 deliveries and remaining unbeaten till the end, but ultimately, it proved to be nothing more than an attempt in preventing a significant decrement in the team’s net run rate.

Alongside Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals are now among the two teams to have remained unbeaten in this competition, although their current net run rate is not sufficient for the top place. Despite the defeat, UP Warriorz remain a part of the top three, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants having not opened their account yet.