Starc Pulled Out of IPL For T20 WC, Would He Rethink Decision?

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc on Tuesday said he harbours no regret regarding his decision to pull out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starc, last year, opted against throwing his hat into the auction in order keep himself fresh and prepare for the T20 World Cup.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the showpiece event in Australia which was set to be played from October 18 to November 15, got postponed while the 13th edition of the IPL is now scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.