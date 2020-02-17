Would Look to Carry Forward IPL Momentum, Eyeing T20 WC: Shardul

Shardul Thakur would like to forget his tour of New Zealand in a hurry. But the India pacer feels he can pick up steam in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and take the momentum forward as he eyes a T20 World Cup berth.

Shardul was taken to the cleaners in both T20Is and one dayers as India first won the T20 series 5-0 only to lose the ODIs 0-3.

"Definitely, the IPL is important and the momentum we gain from the IPL will be crucial going forward. There is the Sri Lanka T20s coming up and we are going to Zimbabwe after IPL. Then we are playing Asia Cup going into T20 World Cup,” Shardul said at an event. He will be playing for Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni.

"So whatever momentum we gain from IPL will be important and will be crucial going ahead. We just need to carry (it) forward in the tournaments after IPL," he added.