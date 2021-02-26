England Out of WTC Final Race, But Does That Mean India Qualify?

India’s 10-wicket victory over England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad not only gave Virat Kohli’s team a 2-1 lead in the four match Test series, but it’s also helped them take yet another step closer to qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship this summer.

The defeat though has now meant England are out of the race and it’s between India and Australia to bag the second spot in the final, against New Zealand. England needed to record a 3-1 series win against India to make it to the final at the Lord’s, starting 18 June.