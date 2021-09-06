Victory at The Oval Puts India at Top Spot in World Test Championship Standings

Subject to official confirmation from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian cricket team will jump to the top of the all-important and prestigious 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) points table by virtue of their victory over England in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday.

Unless any points are deducted, India will earn 26 points and a percentage of points (PCT) of 58.33 per cent. Next in the table are Pakistan and the West Indies, both with 12 points and a PCT of 50 per cent each.