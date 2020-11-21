Workload Unlikely to be an Issue for India in Australia: Laxman

"So, I don't think psychologically the players will fail to adjust to another bubble. But it's going to be a challenge as the tour progresses, especially by the time the third [January 7] and the fourth Test [January 15] starts. That is where the coaching staff has to be very smart in making sure that the players are fresh and don't get jaded. But I don't see any issue at the start of the tour and the first two Tests," he said.

Wouldn't players be tired after playing in the 53-day IPL, which was preceded by a bio-bubble?

"Not at all, because all the players are professionals and they have worked a lot on their fitness. Even though it was almost a two-month long tournament, all the franchises made sure that they gave enough rest to the players so that they were fresh for the matches. And the good thing playing the IPL in the UAE was that the players didn't have to travel too much because matches were confined to Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, and it was just a bus drive away. Suppose you had played the IPL in India the players would have been more tired because of all the flights and check-ins and check-outs and stuff. So, I don't think they would be feeling tired or jaded," insisted Laxman.

Seven players - Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Navdeep Saini - are common in the three squads who have played the IPL and will also play the T20s, ODIs, and the Tests.