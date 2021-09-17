Workload Still Not Resolved: Will Virat Kohli Step Down as RCB Captain Too?

If India lift the T20 World Cup, it would ensure he leaves on a high. If India miss out on the title, then he avoids facing the aggressive clamour asking for his removal as captain that would have surely followed. Yet there is one uproar that continues and which Kohli will have to face before the T20 World Cup-his status as the captain of the RCB.



What's his RCB records say?



Kohli's record as RCB captain is poor. Having taken over the RCB captaincy full-time in 2013, he hasn't been able to deliver a single title and took them to just one final.



Last season, RCB qualified for the play-offs for the first time since 2016, but they suffered five straight defeats at the end. In 2019 and 2017, RCB finished at the bottom of the table; they were sixth in 2018.



After the 973-run blockbuster season in 2016, he has aggregated 500-plus runs just once, in 2018. In the ongoing edition, he averages 33 with one half-century after seven games.



One of the biggest criticisms of Kohli has been his decision-making that has played a major role in deciding the outcome of India's campaign at the ICC events.