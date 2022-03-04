2022 Women's ODI World Cup: Hayley Matthews Shines as WI Defeat NZ in Thriller

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine's sensational century kept the hosts' chase on track for the most part but West Indies fought back brilliantly towards the end to put the first points on the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup table.



Katey Martin and Jess Kerr's quick-fire 40-run partnership brought it down to run-a-ball for the last over but Deandra Dottin's dramatic over changed the fortunes in no time. Dottin, bowling her first over of the game, held her nerve to pick two wickets and effect a run-out as West Indies emerged victorious.



The White Ferns were unlucky to lose a wicket early in their chase -- Suzie Bates was run-out at the non-striker's end after a deflection off the outstretched fingers of Chinelle Henry. Amelia Kerr and skipper Devine got the team through to the end of Powerplay without further harm.



However, Matthews was effective with the ball as well, trapping the in-form Amelia Kerr in front of the stumps off just her second ball to break the 33-run stand. Still 213 runs away from victory at that point, New Zealand had to adopt a cautious approach. Amy Satterthwaite and Devine kept the scoreboard ticking with good running between the wickets.



Devine soon brought up her half-century, and at the halfway point, New Zealand were in a competitive position. West Indies, meanwhile, had some fitness concerns with Shamilia Connell having to walk off the field after injuring her fingers while fielding.



Just when the pair started to look comfortable at the crease, needing under six runs per over in the last 25, spinner Anisa Mohammed turned the game on its head with two quick scalps. She trapped Satterthwaite leg-before wicket for 31 and then bowled Lea Tahuhu through the gate in her next over.