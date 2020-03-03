Women’s T20 WC: Aussie Star Ellyse Perry Ruled Out Due to Injury

Perry is also expected to miss Australia's tour to South Africa later this month.

Australia coach Matthew Mott said Perry was a key player for the defending champions but was confident the squad could lift in her absence.

"On a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said. "She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances."

After losing the tournament opener to India, Australia rallied to win three group games to place second in Group A. England and South Africa have qualified from Group B. The semifinals will be played Thursday in Sydney.

Perry has a high profile in Australia after playing for the country in both cricket and soccer World Cups, making her debut for the national teams as a teenager.