Need to Improve Fielding in Final vs Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana

Supernovas had taken off to score 89 in 12 overs but Trailblazers restricted them to 146 for six with good bowling in the last eight overs.

Then, after Supernovas restricted them to 91 for four in the 15 overs, Trailblazers made 51 in the last five overs to lose by just two runs.

"I am quite impressed with the way we came back, both with the bat and ball in the last match," said Mandhana before adding that the tournament has been a great experience, especially after the lockdown.

"This has been an amazing experience. We all had been looking to play cricket. The seven months (of no cricket during the lockdown) has been tough for us. And again the 14 days of quarantine. This tournament will give the players experience."