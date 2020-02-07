Tri-series: India Women Lose to Eng, Register Successive Losses

Natalie Sciver smashed a strokeful fifty as England beat India by four wickets in the fourth T20 of the women's triangular series in Melbourne on Friday.

Sent in to bat, opener Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 40-ball 45 as India struggled to 123 for six. England then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 124 for six with seven balls to spare.

Sciver scored 50 off 38 balls with the help of six fours and a six.