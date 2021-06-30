With 6 Spinners in SL, 3 in England, India Face Problem of Plenty

"The team managements in England and Sri Lanka have to decide who are the certainties. You focus on the probables and then give them the opportunity," said Prasad.



But does this put pressure on the likes of Chahal and Yadav?



While Sarandeep had said it would as described earlier, Prasad says they need to deal with it.



"If they can't play here [and start feeling pressure], how will they play there (at the T20 World Cup). With time, things move on. Either you catch up, or you don't. If you are trying compete with the best, you have to handle pressure," said Prasad



"I don't think they will feel pressure. If they feel pressure, there is something seriously wrong," he added.



Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra, among the best T20 bowlers around due to his performances in the IPL, says competition is bound to increase if you pick so many spinners.



"Definitely the competition increases but as far as pressure is concerned, it depends how you take it. I would take it as an opportunity to perform. It depends how you take it," said Mishra to IANS.



He also said that the team management and selectors may be justified in taking these many.



"They also want know who is the best. They must have some plan on how to use them."