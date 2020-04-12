Will Speak to BCCI Office Bearers to Decide Fate of IPL: Ganguly
The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly accepted that the chances of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting any time soon looks bleak, according to a report in The New Indian Express.
Ganguly said that he will be able to give a concrete update on whether the IPL will be further deferred after speaking to BCCI office-bearers.
"We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can't say anything. And what is there to say anyway? Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it's going to be till the middle of May," said Ganguly.
With the number of coronavirus infections and deaths continuing to rise, a number of states around the country have extended the lockdown which was initially supposed to end on 15 April -- the same date that IPL 2020 was postponed after the BCCI deemed that it would not be possible to start on 29 March.
(With inputs from IANS)