10-Wicket Drubbing by Aus: Here’s What All Team India Got Wrong
With their reputation at stake after an ODI series loss at home earlier in 2019, India began their three-match series against Australia on a sour note with the visitors dishing out a proper lesson in playing the fifty-overs game the modern way. India got a wide array of stuff wrong in the opening ODI of the series and their first in Mumbai against the Aussies in 13 years.
Was The Rahul-Dhawan Partnership Good Enough?
Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in an ODI comes with a catch. It means identifying the par score and making 40-50 runs above that to ensure that the dew factor would not mess up with the arduous task of defending the total under lights.
If India went through this thought process, it was not evident in the second wicket stand between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, a pretty good one on paper considering it contributed to 47.45% of the team total.
But how effective was it?
When Rahul was dismissed in the 28th over with India's total still in the 130s, the team’s run-rate was still less than five runs per over. India went on to lose four more wickets by the time they added 30 runs. Rahul ended up making 47 at a strike rate less than 80 while Dhawan made 74 at a strike rate just above 80. While the partnership was fruitful, it sure added pressure on the middle-order to score quicker.
The Batting Order Conundrum
On the eve of the first ODI, Virat Kohli came up with a rather strange comment in the pre-match press conference. He stated that India would look to play openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the top three, by moving Virat to the no.4 position.
If that wasn't evidence enough for this experiment to be chucked at the very initiation of its thinking, Shreyas Iyer's form was a good enough reason to. The Mumbaikar has owned the no. 4 position in recent times with two half-centuries in his last three matches at the position. Was it worth playing both Dhawan and Rahul by moving Kohli from his rather successful position and dislodging Iyer from his comfort zone?
Playing Kuldeep Over Chahal
The spin twins were a match-winning commodity for India after the Champions Trophy in 2017 in England. But times have changed and they now prefer using only one of them in the starting XI with Ravindra Jadeja's all-rounder utility deemed an indispensable part of the team.
That debate is for later, though, but India did fail in identifying the right horse for this course as they played Kuldeep ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal at Mumbai on Tuesday.
The left-arm wrist spinner has played 12 ODIs against Australia before Tuesday, leaking runs at an economy of 6.07 while also picking up 19 wickets. In his last four ODIs against Australia, Kuldeep had leaked runs at economies of 6.11, 7.4, 6.4 and 6.4.
At the other end of the spectrum is Chahal. The leg-spinner has 15 wickets in 7 ODIs against the Aussies at an average of 23.73 including a career-best haul of 6 for 42. His economy is also lower than that of Kuldeep. Even if recent form is the criteria, Chahal trumps Kuldeep. Since 2019, Chahal has 29 wickets at 28.1 while Kuldeep, despite taking three wickets more, averages 34.68.
The Finch - Warner Bubble
In 10 partnerships since the start of 2019 till this match, David Warner and Aaron Finch have made 666 runs together while averaging 66.6 per dismissal. This includes three century stands and three half-century partnerships.
Breaking this pattern is important in dismissing the two batsmen. India fed the openers with a lot of full and short balls early on and the two batsmen capitalised.
The two share a great record as a pair against India primarily because India err in their execution against them. Even with Shardul Thakur showing early that dismissing Warner is a possibility when coming around the wicket - yes, that wicked Stuart Broad plan - with the new ball swinging, the other pacers didn't take cue and Thakur himself started going too full post a close shout for lbw.
One-Dimensional Thinking On The Field
What stood out in the thrashing at Mumbai was how India had planned poorly for this game. By tinkering with a well-set combination, India were inviting trouble and it panned out rather dramatically on the field.
On the field, India couldn't make up for their fallacies off it. With Finch and Warner going all guns blazing, Kohli kept back his spinners and even rotated out his strike bowler Jasprit Bmrah after he started expensive.
They might have tried to bring Kuldeep or Jadeja early on to test Finch in particular, who has an average of 63.8 against pacers in Asia since 2016. With just five bowlers on the field - another tactical error off the field - India had little room to experiment and hoped Australian openers would err, which they eventually didn't at all.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)