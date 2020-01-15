10-Wicket Drubbing by Aus: Here’s What All Team India Got Wrong

Was The Rahul-Dhawan Partnership Good Enough?

Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium in an ODI comes with a catch. It means identifying the par score and making 40-50 runs above that to ensure that the dew factor would not mess up with the arduous task of defending the total under lights.

If India went through this thought process, it was not evident in the second wicket stand between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, a pretty good one on paper considering it contributed to 47.45% of the team total.

But how effective was it?

When Rahul was dismissed in the 28th over with India's total still in the 130s, the team’s run-rate was still less than five runs per over. India went on to lose four more wickets by the time they added 30 runs. Rahul ended up making 47 at a strike rate less than 80 while Dhawan made 74 at a strike rate just above 80. While the partnership was fruitful, it sure added pressure on the middle-order to score quicker.