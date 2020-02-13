Why Carry Pant Just to Warm Bench: DC Co-Owner Asks Team India

Parth Jindal, the director of JSW Sports and co-owner of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, has questioned the exclusion of Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin from India's limited-over teams.

Describing both of them as "X-factor" players in a series of tweets, Jindal said not playing Pant in the limited-overs leg of the New Zealand series "made no sense" while he failed to understand the "aversion" to a "wicket-taker" like Ashwin.

Pant - who has been under the scanner for his ordinary wicket-keeping skills and poor batting form - has not played for India since the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai when he suffered concussion.

K.L. Rahul kept wicket when India took the field and since then, Pant has been on the bench for all nine of India's limited-overs matches across formats.