When Prasidh Krishna Insisted: No Sir, I am a Fast Bowler! 

Krishna Prasad, 52, himself was a useful pace bowling all-rounder at city's Mountjoy Cricket Club before he met an accident while riding bike. The accident meant a rod had to be inserted in his right leg and he could not play anymore.

At the time, Prasidh Krishna was growing and beginning to play at his Carmel school academy.

Former Karnataka player Srinivas Murthy, who was coaching at Carmel school, was the first to tell Prasad about his nephew's potential.

"He started playing and doing well for school when he was in eighth standard. A few years later, Srinivas Murthy told me that he needs to play club cricket. So, I brought him over to Mountjoy and within six months to a year, he began making an impression. The secretary of the club, BK Ravi, gave him plenty of opportunities," recalls Krishna Prasad.

Ravi recalls an interesting incident in Prasidh Krishna's early years.

"When he came to the camp, he was a lanky, tall guy. Normally, when we see a tall guy, we just hand him the ball. What do you want to bowl, I asked him. He said, 'I want to bowl fast'. We told him that there was no fast bowler in India; they all are medium-fast. But he reiterated, 'no sir, I am a fast bowler!" recalls Ravi who says that his arrival changed the fortunes of the club in a couple of years. The club had been struggling in the second division.

"He was bowling a bit quick for his age. We were very impressed with his action. Also, he was always very charged up, whenever he would get a not out decision, he would be charged up and ask why it wasn't given. It showed that he was always in the game," added Ravi, who himself is a national level umpire.

"His performances helped us move to the first division of the league and he was unplayable on the matting wickets in the season that saw us move up to the top tier of the league. The steep bounce he got troubled batsmen so much that players from other teams would come to me and say jokingly 'why are you playing him, give him a break'," says Ravi.

Uncle Krishna Prasad says success begets success, and it raised Prasidh's morale. "He took a large number wickets in league matches. I can't recall the numbers but he became dedicated as he kept improving and getting opportunities in state side."