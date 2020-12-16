When and Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st Test Match
Kohli will be available for only this Test and the visitors will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the final three games.
With the white ball part of the tour over, India’s focus now shifts to the Test series where they start off with the Day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide from 17 December.
India captain Virat Kohli will be available for only this Test and the visitors will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the final three games that follow in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
At stake, apart from bragging rights, is the Border Gavaskar Trophy, crucial World Test Championship points, and the chance to firm up the number one position in the ICC Test rankings. Australia (116 rating points) go into the series as the top-ranked team, ahead of second-placed New Zealand (116 rating points) on the basis of a few decimal points, while India (114 rating points) are ranked third.
Australian fans are excited because their team is the now the top-ranked team in the ICC Test rankings. They’re in anticipation because they have a score to settle - Australia lost the Test series the last time India toured there two years ago – and now have the opportunity to reclaim the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
To watch the first Test between India and Australia, check these frequently asked questions given below.
- When will the 1st Test between India and Australia begin?
India vs Australia 1st Test will start from 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, 17 December.
- Where can I watch India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE on TV?
India vs Australia 1st Test can be watched on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
- How can I watch India vs Australia 1st Test online?
India vs Australia 1st Test will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.
- Where can I follow India vs Australia 1st Test live updates?
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs Australia 1st Test on Quint’s Sports Page
- Where will India vs Australia 1st Test be played?
India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.