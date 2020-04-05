‘What’s This Boss?’ When Dravid Called Out Shreyas Iyer

"That day he (Rahul Dravid) judged me for how I am. He came to me and he was like 'Boss! What is this? (It is the) day's last over and you're doing this'? But later on, I started realising about what he was trying to say."

Of late, Iyer has done well to cement his spot as India's number four in the limited-overs formats.

He was criticised for recklessness before he matured as a batsman.

Speaking about the change in approach in recent years, Iyer said, "Some of it is natural and some of it is mental as well. Both go 50/50. You have to be mentally very strong, when you play at the highest level." "You have to believe in yourself, and you have to be positive at that stage. Yes, I think at that time, I was really confident about the way that I used to approach my innings, and my body language used to say it.

"But people used to think I was very lazy and lethargic, but I never thought about what they would think about me, I just backed myself, and I just used to do the things the way I liked to."