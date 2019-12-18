WI Players Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Basil Butcher

He scored seven hundreds and 16 half-centuries at an average of 43.11 and had a highest score of 209.

In his debut series against India, he scored 486 runs at an average of 69 plus, hitting two hundreds and three fifties.

One of Butcher's more memorable hundreds was an innings of 133 against England at the Lord's in 1963. However, during the break of that particular knock, he came to know about his wife having a miscarriage. He read the telegram and again went onto bat.

In the next tour of England in 1965, Butcher notched up his highest Test score - 209 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.