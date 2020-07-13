Eng v WI 1st Test: Blackwood, Gabriel Star as Windies Win Thriller

Gabriel, who was bumped into the main Test squad after being in the reserves due to his ankle injury, returned figures of 4/62 and 5/75 with his second innings spell wreaking havoc in the England ranks.

The fifth day though belonged to Blackwood (95 off 154 balls; 12x4) who first negotiated the barrage of bouncers well and also kept a cool head on his shoulders to emerge as the unlikely hero.

Chasing 200 for victory, the Windies were 27/3 at one stage before Roston Chase (37 off 88b; 1x4) and Blackwood shared a match-winning 73-run stand for the fifth wicket to steady the ship and set them on course for a famous win which took place in front of empty stands but touched the high notes worldwide as cricket aficionados lapped up the action from their living rooms.

England captain Ben Stokes (2/39) tried hard to weave magic in the end by removing Blackwood who could not reach his century but Holder (14 not out) and John Campbell -- who earlier retired hurt -- remained not out on 8 to see the team through.

Jofra Archer (3/45) spoiled Chase and Blackwood's impressive fightback with a late wicket just before tea after shaving off Windies' top-order but England had little going their way in the third session with their three dropped chances and one run out miss coming to haunt them.