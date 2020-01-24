We Used to Beat 7-Times Bigger India in Cricket: Imran Khan

At the Pakistan breakfast session hosted by Pathfinder Group and Martin Dow Group. Khan also recalled his childhood days and his struggle during initial years in politics.

Khan said he learnt from his initial days in cricket that there is no prize for coming second in the professional world of sports. "There is no sympathy for losers," he said.

"When my mother died of cancer I realised there was no cancer hospital and when I was building the hospital I was told you can't give the treatment free.

"But I ensured 70 per cent got it free. It cost seven billion rupees to build it and annual loss was 10 billion. People laughed at me but I was happy 70 per cent were getting free treatment," he said.