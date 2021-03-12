‘We Need to Have Some Game-Time’ Admits Mithali After Defeat to SA

"We definitely need to have batters playing the last 10 overs because obviously the sort of game that a batter has and can improve it to the optimum, the lower order or tailender may not, so it is important that we have the batters playing the last 10 overs," she added while speaking to the media.

The 38-year-old veteran of 212 ODIs said she is looking for game-time for her players ahead of next year's World Cup.

"We need to have some game-time but we're also trying to work on the players to build a sort of gameplan in the future series. And those will become very important in terms of how we are going to plan our campaign for the World Cup. And what (who) are the players and what are the things that we work on. So it's going to be a process, yes, we've already started on it. But I won't say that okay this is our first series so we should be aiming for 200, because clearly we need some outing there."