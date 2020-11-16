We Love to Hate Virat Kohli, But Enjoy Watching Him Bat: Tim Paine

Australian Test captain Tim Paine says they have "polarising" opinions on India skipper Virat Kohli, one whom they love to hate as rivals but at the same time enjoy watching him bat as fans.

Australia and India are set to lock horns in a four-match Test series, beginning with the day-night game in Adelaide from 17 December.

"I get asked a lot of questions about him, he's just another player to me it doesn't really bother me. There's not really a relationship there with him to be fair, I see him at the toss and play against him and that's about it," Paine told ABC Sport.