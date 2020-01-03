We’ve Just Won a Test, a Lot Still Needs to Happen: Faf Du Plessis

After taking a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series against England, a confident South Africa will be up against the visitors in the second contest at the Newlands from Friday, 3 January.

However, home team captain Faf du Plessis has warned his team against 'complacency'.

The du Plessis-led South Africa registered a 107-run victory in the first Test in Pretoria, which also ended their run of five successive Test defeats.

"We haven't really achieved anything as a Test team, as we've just won one match. There is a lot that still needs to happen for us to go where we want to go as a Test team," du Plessis told reporters on the eve of the second Test.