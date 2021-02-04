Was Watching Shardul & Sundar Bat Before Doctor Called Us: Kohli

Kohli, 32, who is ranked No.4 Test batsman by the ICC, said that the connection to the team does not go away even during a special moment like the birth of his child.

"The connection to the team does not go away in any situation especially when you have given away everything for the team, especially to the Test side for the last six years, on a daily basis. And [when] you have been motivated to take Indian cricket on top of Test cricket. The whole group put in so much effort. You are connected invariably and I was watching all the games," said Kohli before he explained how he was watching Thakur and Sundar bat.

"Even in the last Test, I really remember when Shardul and Washington were going through a partnership, I was watching it on my phone, just before we had to go in, when the doctor called us. That is how you are connected to the team. That's how much you are looking forward to the guys doing well. So happy and proud to see the whole team come back in the series like we did. Everyone deserves all the credit for what they did in Australia."