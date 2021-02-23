Virat Shares Memories, Applauds Ishant Before His 100th Test

Kohli has led Sharma in 38 Test matches and MS Dhoni was India captain in 47 Tests featuring Sharma. But over the past few years, since Kohli took over the reins of the Indian team, Sharma has turned into a lethal bowler. He has taken 112 wickets at an average of 25.32 under Kohli whereas his 152 wickets under Dhoni have come at an average of 36.65.

"I have known Ishant for many years now. He started playing state cricket with me, from first season onwards. We have been roommates for many years in state cricket, Ranji Trophy cricket. When he got selected for India, he was fast asleep in the afternoon and I had to kick him off the bed to say that he has been selected and he wouldn't believe me. That is how far we go back," Kohli told the media on Tuesday.

"Playing 100 Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat and playing especially in our conditions, things can get is so difficult. But he kept working hard. He is very hard working and is very honest about his abilities, about what he can do and what he can bring to the table," the India skipper added.