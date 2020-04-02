India Gave Me Name & Fame, Had to Help When I Could: Suresh Raina
2 April 2020, the ninth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium and The Quint had Suresh Raina join us for an Instagram live to talk about the day the team made history in Mumbai.
‘I still remember the performances. Everyone put a lot of effort together. It has been 9 years now. Thanks to God, he has been really kind. That World Cup medal is still fresh in my head all the time,’ said Raina while talking about that day.
India played nine matches enroute the title in that World Cup so we asked Raina to pick any one player who played the biggest part in India’s campaign.
‘Everyone knows we were very good in the batting department but credit goes to Zaheer Khan. He was the main guy who delivered whenever the team needed him, whether we were chasing or defending a total, he was always there to give us a breakthrough at crucial times. He made us believe we can win the World Cup from any situation,’ he said.
As India continues its fight against coronavirus, with nearly 300 testing positing for the pandemic, Raina made a contribution of Rs 52 lakh towards the cause. He pledged Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund.
‘I come from a family… we never used to have money, in those days. I have been seeing that a lot of people need help from us. When India gave me so much- the name and fame and money, this is the time I was thinking… I was speaking to my father, he said, ‘ You should do it. If you feel like doing it, don’t think of anything and do it’,’ said Raina about the decision to make the donation.
