Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been locked down in Mumbai with his wife and young daughter for the last 2 months. The city is one of the worst affected regions by the coronavirus pandemic and Rohit says he feels that he may be one of the last players to rejoin the Indian team whenever training resumes."In India, it is going to be different as certain parts of the country have been affected the most and certain parts which have not been affected a lot. So I am assuming that those places might open up a lot earlier than Mumbai, the city where I stay and which is the most infected. I feel the other guys will send me videos of catching up with each other a lot earlier than I do," he said.While on a video chat with La Liga, Rohit Sharma said that he follows football more than cricket while at home. Rohit's love for the sport is well publicised and he has also confessed that he is a big fan of Spanish giants Real Madrid. In December 2019, LaLiga made him their brand ambassador for India."When I am at home I watch football more than cricket," Rohit told LaLiga's Facebook page. "When you are watching it, is so pleasing to the eye to watch all these players execute their skills, I am a big believer in skills and that is why I love watching football. I do watch some tennis as well but not as much as I watch football." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.