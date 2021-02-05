To Score 100 in 100th Test is Special: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root, who became only the ninth player to score a century in his 100th Test on Friday, said he wanted to stay on the crease as long as possible to get used to the 'unusual looking surface' at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the first Test against India.

"It's an unusual looking surface but it played pretty well... I was just trying to get used to the surface, get used to the bounce. And as I got in, I found it easier. The longer you are in, the easier it becomes. It was about trying to build a partnership and take it as deep as we could into the day," said Root after the first day's play.