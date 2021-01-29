Is England’s Bio-Bubble Rotation Policy Now The Way Forward?

Thus their new rotation policy saw Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer rested for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka and while they join in team in India, the trio of Jonny Bairstow, all-rounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Mark Wood have been sent back to England till the end of the second Test. Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler will also return home after the first Test.

The selection choices have been severely criticised by former England captains with Kevin Pietersen saying they were being disrespectful to the fans and Indian cricket by not playing their best players.

"Big debate on whether England have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test. Winning in India is as good a feeling as winning in Australia. It's disrespectful to England fans & also BCCI to not play your best team. Bairstow has to play! Broad/Anderson have to play!" Pietersen said in a tweet.

Michael Vaughan too questioned the decision to send Bairstow back to England after the number 3 batter had been England’s second-highest run-scorer in Sri Lanka.

"The only player in England's Top 3 that's playing the sub continent conditions with any control or calmness is resting for the first 2 Tests against the best Team in world at home !!! The world is officially mad," he tweeted.