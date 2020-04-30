AB de Villiers Talks About His South African Comeback Plans

He is ready to return and the cricket bosses in South Africa have shown interest in having him back as well.

AB de Villiers international comeback is on the cards. However, there are still a few caveats, most of them placed by the cricketer himself.

‘The most important thing to me is I have to be in the tip-top form and I have to be better than the player next to me. If I deserve a spot in the side it becomes easy for me to feel like I deserve to be in the side and I have earned my spot,’ AB de Villiers said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

AB had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May, 2018 but was playing domestic T20 leagues, including the IPL for RCB. To date, he has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had earlier said that De Villiers would be considered in the national team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the "best man for the job".

But in wake of COVID-19, De Villiers is still not sure when next round of cricket will be played.

"However, with the virus going around, I don't know what's going to happen with the schedule," he signed off.