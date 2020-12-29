Watch: India Wrap Up Series Levelling Win in Style at MCG
India registered a comprehensive win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne to level the series at 1-1 and stay in line to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane scored a brilliant century in the first innings while the bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin tightened the noose around the Australian batsmen to eventually set up a comfortable win on the fourth Day, 29 December.
The target of 70 was never a big one but for a team that was bowled out for its all-time lowest score of 36 only 10 days back, one can't fault them if that played at the back of their minds. Shubman Gill (35 not out) and skipper Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory.
India started off the Test with an excellent bowling performance, shooting out the hosts for 195 before piling on the runs and taking a 131-run lead.
Australia scored 200 in the second innings with the tail wagging quite a bit on Day 4 in the morning session before Rahane and Gill put the finishing touches.
