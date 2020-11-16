WATCH: India Look to Counter Bounce, Pace on Australian Wickets

The Indian cricket team is using innovative ways to counter the extra bounce and pace they are expected to face on Australian surfaces over the next two months.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is seen hitting a tennis ball with a tennis racquet at batsman KL Rahul in the nets.

The top-order batsman, who led Kings XI Punjab and was the highest run-getter at the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), is seen playing the pull shots to deliveries directed at his body and evading or guiding those that are slightly outside the off-stump. Ashwin ensured that the ball did not bounce before reaching Rahul.