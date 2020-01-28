Watch: India Come Up With Unique Practice Session Before 3rd T20I

The Virat Kohli-led Team India is just a step away from sealing the ongoing T20I rubber against New Zealand and it seems the Men in Blue want to leave no stone unturned for taking an unassailable 3-0 lead when they face the Kiwis on Wednesday as they have now come up with a unique training drill.

On the eve of the match, the Indian team was seen involved in catching the ball with one hand and a video of which was uploaded on BCCI's official Twitter handle. "What's with #TeamIndia's new training drill?" the board captioned the video.