Was Dropped From ODI Side Despite Scoring Heavily, Says Ganguly

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly still finds it hard to digest that he was dropped from the national ODI side in 2007 despite being one of the highest scorers of that calendar year.

The decorated former captain who led India to the 2003 World Cup final among many other accolades was unceremoniously axed from the Indian team after being stripped off captaincy during the Greg Chappell era in 2005. The left-hander made a laudable comeback in the South Africa series in 2006 and then went on to score a lot of runs.

Ganguly was however dropped from the ODIs along with Rahul Dravid for the Australia tour in 2007-08. A year later, Ganguly called it a day from international cricket.