‘Almost Didn’t Play Eden Gardens Test’: VVS Laxman on 281 vs Aus

I was not even going to play that Test match because three days before the start of the match, we had our first practice session and six or seven minutes into the session, I suddenly felt a lot of stiffness in my back. I came out of the nets and when I went back to the hotel and walked into our physio Andrew Leipus’ room. I told him I had a stiff back but I was sure I would be fine in two days' time to take the field.

He had a surprised look on his face and then he asked me to look into the mirror. When I saw myself in the mirror, I was shell-shocked to see that I had a list. List is something where your upper body is tilted towards one side while your lower half remains straight. My upper body was tilted towards the left side.

I was shocked and I started crying and I was in tears. That was the first time I was seeing something like that. But Andrew really worked hard on my back for the next two days. We had at least 5 or 6 sessions a day and he made sure that I take the field. I will always be indebted to Andrew for the work he put on my back.