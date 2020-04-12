Laxman ‘Shocked’ to See Rohit’s Name Missing From Wisden List
Former India batsman VVS Laxman is "surprised and shocked" to see star opener Rohit Sharma's name missing from the Wisden's list of five outstanding performers of 2019.
Stokes had a successful 2019 as he was instrumental in England winning its first ever ODI World Cup. The all-rounder played a key part in the final held at Lord's, which the hosts won on boundary count.
Wisden also named West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell as T20 Leading Cricketer of 2019.
Laxman felt that the Mumbaikar, who slammed five hundreds in the 2019 ODI World Cup, deserved to be there in the list.
"Because yes, The Ashes is an important series, the World Cup is bigger than Ashes. And someone who has scored five hundreds; remember the first hundred was on a tough wicket in Southampton against South Africa and none of the other batsmen got runs," said Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests. on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected.
Wisden apart from Perry, named Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Jofra Archer and Simon Harmer as the Five Cricketers of the Year.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)