VVS Laxman Says T Natarajan Can be X-Factor in T20Is for India

“Essentially, Natarajan has the mindset and the confidence of executing yorkers which we generally believe to be the toughest to deliver. And, he has done consistently and exceedingly well through the IPL, the pick of them being the dismissal of RCB’s AB de Villiers under pressure.”

Natarajan, who did not play a single game in IPL 2019, is among very few who make the jump up to the national team at the age of 29. The previous two pacers who made their international debuts for India after 29 were S Aravind in 2015 and Pankaj Singh in 2014. Before that, one has to go well back to 1994, when Bhupinder Singh Sr made his ODI debut, and then all the way back to 1958, when Ghulam Guard played the first of his two Tests.

"Natarajan is a hard-working cricketer who never missed a training session and is always wanting to work on his skills to be a much better bowler every day," Laxman said. "He has been doing really well in the TNPL, he was part of Kings XI Punjab, he did well consistently for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy.

"He didn't get too many opportunities in SRH (in 2018 and 2019) because of the likes of Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the frontline bowlers."