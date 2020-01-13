Sehwag Joins Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in Backing 5-Day Tests

A BCCI official had told IANS that the board will discuss the matter with Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"See, it is only right that you discuss these matters and we will do the same with CA, ECB and Cricket South Africa. But as things stand now, we are on the same platform as our skipper and coach and don't see much sense in cutting Test cricket to four days from the conventional five.

“In fact, it is not just our captain or coach, you have also heard the likes of Joe Root and Faf du Plessis make their opinions clear on the matter. It might be an option for the lower ranked teams, but not when two big teams clash. Tradition can't be toyed with," the official had said.