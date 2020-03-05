Sehwag Blames Form & Not Hand-Eye Co-ordination for Kohli’s Slump

Earlier, Kapil Dev had said that Kohli needs to practise more as his reflexes and hand-eye coordination are probably slowing down.

"When you reach a certain age, when you cross 30 then it affects your eyesight. In swings, which used to be his strength, he (Kohli) used to flick them four, but now he has been dismissed twice. So I think, he needs to adjust his eyesight a bit," Dev had said on ABP news.

"When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practise more. It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weakness,” said India’s first World Cup winning captain.

"From 18-24, your eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how you work on it," he added.

India will now take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.