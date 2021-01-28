Virat, Rohit Maintain Top 2 Spots in ICC ODI Rankings

In the ICC ODI rankings which got updated on Wednesday, Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling and Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz made notable gains after some fine performances in the ICC World Cup Super League.

Stirling has gained eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches. The valiant effort in the ODI series in Abu Dhabi, that his team lost 0-3, has taken him to the top of the run aggregate in the championship with 441 runs in six matches.

Stirling also scored 135 runs in his side's preceding series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was not part of the Super League and which ended in a 1-1 draw.