Virat Kohli Will See Himself as a Failure in IPL Captaincy: Michael Vaughan

"I am certainly not saying that he is, but he will see himself as a failure in IPL captaincy -- because he is such a driven player and person -- since he's not got that trophy in his hands."



The former England cricketer further said what the Indian skipper has done for the longest format of the game -- Test -- is 'terrific'. But in white-ball cricket, Kohli is presently way short of the target.



"In terms of what Virat is doing with the Test team and Test match cricket, developing the Indian team, he is terrific. You'd have to say and be honest, that in one-day cricket and T20 for the national side and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has fallen a long way short.



"The talent and the squad that he has to work with is right up there with the best. The RCB team over the years is very top heavy with the batting. This year, with the quality of Maxwell and Harshal Patel and Chahal, they had the bowling to match the batting, and yet they have fallen short," he added.

For Kohli, the focus will now shift to the men's T20 World Cup, where he will captain India, for the last tournament in the format. He will though remain captain of the ODI and Test team for now.

(With IANS Inputs)