Virat Kohli Will Skip India's T20I and ODI Series Against South Africa: Report

Albeit, it is now looking likely that the team will miss Kohli’s services in the white-ball series. “Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The T20Is and ODIs will be played between 10 to 21 December, before the attention shifts to Test cricket. The first match will commence on 26 December in Centurion’s SuperSport Park, whilst the second Test will start on 3 January, in Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground.