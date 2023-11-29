Virat Kohli Will Skip India's T20I and ODI Series Against South Africa: Report

When India take on South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs next month, veteran batter Virat Kohli will reportedly not be available for selection. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kohli has made himself available for only the Test series, and will skip the white-ball tours.
Having last featured in India’s agonising defeat at the 2023 ICC World Cup final, Kohli is currently on a vacation in England – away from the national team, who are currently busy in a five-match T20I series against Australia.
Following the conclusion of this series on 3 December, the men in blue will fly to the rainbow nation for a two-month-long tour, which will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a couple of Test matches.
Albeit, it is now looking likely that the team will miss Kohli’s services in the white-ball series. “Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next. At the moment he has informed the BCCI that he will be playing red-ball cricket, which means he is available for selection for the two Test matches in South Africa,” a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
The T20Is and ODIs will be played between 10 to 21 December, before the attention shifts to Test cricket. The first match will commence on 26 December in Centurion’s SuperSport Park, whilst the second Test will start on 3 January, in Cape Town’s Newlands Cricket Ground.
No Clarity on Rohit Sharma’s Availability Either
Meanwhile, it is also reported that there is no clarity about the availability of the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, for the white-ball series. Like Kohli, Sharma is on vacation as well, subsequently skipping the ongoing T20I series against the Aussies.
