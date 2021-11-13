Virat Kohli Should Step Down as Captain, Will Help His Batting: Shahid Afridi

"I think he has been a wonderful force for Indian cricket but I think it would be best if he decided to retire as captain in all formats now," Afridi said.

"I have played with Rohit for a year and he is an outstanding player with a top mentality. His biggest asset is he can stay relaxed where required and show aggression when it is needed the most," he added.

Afridi believes that Rohit had the mental strength and cites his performances in the IPL with Mumbai Indians as an example.

"He is a top level player with terrific shot selection and he has the mentality to be a good leader of the players," he said.