Virat Kohli Should Step Down as Captain, Will Help His Batting: Shahid Afridi
Virat Kohli is expected to return to action in the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli’s future as captain of the Indian ODI and Test team has been a topic of discussion in the recent past. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels Kohli should step down from the leadership role in all formats.
Speaking on the Samaa television channel, Afridi appreciated the BCCI's decision to appoint Rohit Sharma as India's T20 captain. Before the 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli had announced that he would step down from the post after the tournament.
"I think he has been a wonderful force for Indian cricket but I think it would be best if he decided to retire as captain in all formats now," Afridi said.
"I have played with Rohit for a year and he is an outstanding player with a top mentality. His biggest asset is he can stay relaxed where required and show aggression when it is needed the most," he added.
Afridi believes that Rohit had the mental strength and cites his performances in the IPL with Mumbai Indians as an example.
"He is a top level player with terrific shot selection and he has the mentality to be a good leader of the players," he said.
Afridi played with Rohit for Deccan Chargers in the first season of the IPL.
On Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain, Afridi said he was expecting it to happen and added that Kohli should focus on his batting now in all three formats and enjoy himself.
"...I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think aplenty. He is a top batsman and he can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket," Afridi said.
Kohli, 33, recently also stepped down as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL.
Outgoing head coach, Ravi Shastri has hinted in a recent interview that Kohli might also step down as ODI captain and only focus on leading the Test team, a format he enjoys the most.
Kohli has not scored a Test century since late 2019.
(With PTI Inputs)
