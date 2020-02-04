Virat Says IPL, Not NZ ODIs, ‘Right Platform’ for T20 WC Preps

The skipper feels it is important to give equal respect to each format.

"You have to respect the format, you have to play according to the pace of the 50-over game and as I spoke of the combination as well. It's about guys getting settled in their roles and repeating that game after game so that they know I played this in this format, I have to play this in T20s or similarly in Test cricket.

"These things are all about creating good habits for different formats and then being able to switch between them. So no, we are not looking at this series as preparation for T20 World Cup. IPL is going to be the right platform for that."

India go into the three-match series high on confidence, having whitewashed the Black Caps 5-0 in the T20 series. Kohli's team had also beaten New Zealand 4-1 in ODIs last year before going down in T20s.

"The last time around, when we played here, we dominated the first three games. Lost the fourth and came back in the fifth one again. We felt we had more time to work out our plans in the ODIs actually. The T20 format was something that suited New Zealand more as they could play some explosive cricket and really did come after our side but in one-day cricket, we have played some really hard-fought series."