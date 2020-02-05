‘We Thought 347 Was Good Enough,’ Says Virat After 1st ODI Loss

Virat Kohli conceded that his counterpart Tom Latham's blistering knock took the game away from them as New Zealand registered a four-wicket victory against India in the first ODI at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

Stand-in captain Latham hit a 48-ball 69 and shared a crucial 138-run stand with Ross Taylor who was unbeaten on 109 to win the match for the Black Caps.

"An outstanding performance from New Zealand. We thought 347 was good enough, especially after the start we got with the ball. I think Tom's innings took the game away from us. Ross and Tom were unstoppable in the middle overs," Kohli said after the match.