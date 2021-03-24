Virat Kohli Rises to Fourth Spot in ICC T20I Rankings

Rohit's 34-ball 64 in that match has helped him move up three places to 14th in the latest weekly rankings update, which took into account the three-match Afghanistan-Zimbabwe series in Abu Dhabi apart from the last two matches of the India-England series.

In other gains, Shreyas Iyer has moved up five places to a career-best 26th position while Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant too have made rapid progress.

Yadav, who debuted in the second match of the series but could not garner any points as he did not get to bat, has pushed up from the bottom to 66th position after scores of 57 and 32, while Pant has moved up 11 places to 69th in the rankings.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, named Man of the Match in the fifth T20I against England for his spell of 2/15, has moved up 21 places to 24th while Hardik Pandya has advanced 47 places to 78th.

For England, Dawid Malan maintains a healthy lead at the top of the batting rankings after his 68 in the fifth T20I against India, while Jos Buttler has inched up one place to 18th.